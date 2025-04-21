Tigers host the Padres to start 3-game series

San Diego Padres (16-6, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (13-9, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -130, Padres +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Detroit is 8-2 at home and 13-9 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

San Diego is 16-6 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Padres have the highest team on-base percentage in the majors at .346.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has seven home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .288 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 15-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 10 extra base hits (a double, a triple and eight home runs). Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 7-3, .269 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (hamstring), John Fulboam Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Miller Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: day-to-day (neck), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press