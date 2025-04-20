Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow leaves start at Texas with apparent injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow left Sunday’s start against the Texas Rangers with an apparent injury in the fifth inning of a scoreless game.

Glasnow was visited by manager Dave Roberts and head athletic trainer Thomas Albert after striking out Dustin Harris for the second out of the fourth inning.

Glasgow remained in the game and fanned Josh Jung, Glasnow’s sixth strikeout. He started the fifth with a four-seam fastball for a called strike to Jake Burger, and Roberts and Albert returned to the mound. Glasnow was replaced by Luis Garcia.

Glasnow threw 52 pitches, allowing three singles and walking one.

He didn’t pitch after Aug. 11 last year because of right elbow tendinitis.

Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell hasn’t pitched April 2 because of left shoulder inflammation.

