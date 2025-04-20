Williams blows 4-run lead in 9th, Rays beat Yankees 10-8 on Aranda’s 2-run homer in 10th View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe tied the score with a two-run single in a four-run ninth inning off Devin Williams, Jonathan Aranda hit a two-run homer in the 10th and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 10-8 Saturday to stop New York’s five-game winning streak.

Williams, an All-Star closer acquired from Milwaukee during the offseason, has a 9.00 ERA and has allowed runs in four of nine appearances. He has walked seven in eight innings.

Given an 8-4 lead, Williams allowed José Caballero’s one-out single on a chopper as third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera made a high throw, then walked No 9 batter Ben Rortvedt. Chandler Simpson hit an RBI double to left for his first big league hit, Yandy Díaz hit a run-scoring infield single and Lowe singled to left.

After New York wasted runners at the corners with no outs in the 10th against Edwin Uceta (1-1), Arenda led off the bottom half against Yoendrys Gómez with his fourth homer, stopping the Rays’ four-game losing streak.

New York went 6 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

On a foul popup that ended the Yankees’ fifth, Aranda collided with catcher Ben Rortvedt and was on the grass with training staff before walking off on his own power.

Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and Trent Grisham homered for the Yankees.

Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice left with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by an 88.2 mph slider from Manuel Rodríguez in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative.

Rays starter Shane Baz allowed five runs, his most since July 10, 2022, in 3 1/3 innings. Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco threw just 35 of 78 pitches for strikes and gave up four runs in four innings.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and no out in the first, Paul Goldschmidt grounded sharply to shortstop José Caballero, who started a double play by throwing the ball between his legs to force Austin Wells at second.

Key stat

Simpson was 1 for 5 in his major league debut.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (3-0, 1.88 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 4.91) start Sunday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZAK GILBERT

Associated Press