Phillies hold on after Miami’s 6-run 9th to beat Marlins 11-10 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner had four hits, Bryson Stott and Johan Rojas each had three and the Philadelphia Phillies survived Miami’s six-run ninth inning to beat the Marlins 11-10 on Saturday.

Philadelphia scored seven runs over the third and fourth inning to seemingly blow open the game and went on to outhit the Marlins 18-15 win for the fourth time in five games.

Dane Myers hit a three-run homer and Liam Hicks added a two-run shot, both off Jordan Romano as part of a six-run ninth for the Marlins. Romano, in the midst of a rough first season in Philly, was heavily booed as he trudged off the mound.

José Alvarado got the final out in the ninth for his fifth save.

The NL East champion Phillies pounded a Marlins staff sapped of real depth this early in the season. Cal Quantrill (1-2) gave up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings and Patrick Monteverde, in his big-league debut, allowed four runs over 3 2/3 innings.

The Phillies have gone 11 straight series at home without losing a series. The Phillies can complete a three-game sweep on Sunday.

Philadelphia won this one without hitting a home run — the Phillies have 20 this season.

They led 2-0 in the third when Max Kepler’s shot to right appeared to be misplayed by Kyle Stowers and landed for a two-run double. Bryson Stott added a two-RBI double in the fourth and Turner had his second run-scoring hit in two innings for a 7-1 lead.

Even with the big lead, Phillies manager Rob Thomson did not send starter Taijuan Walker out to pitch the fifth to try and earn a win. The right-hander was pulled after 56 pitches, three walks and a run in four innings.

Matt Strahm (1-0) tossed a scoreless fifth and the Phillies used three relievers to finish off the win.

Key moment

The Marlins hope they won’t lose left fielder Griffin Conine for any length of time after he injured his left shoulder on a headfirst slide into second and left the game. He was escorted off the field after his RBI double in the sixth inning made it 9-2.

Key stat

The Phillies 6-through-9 hitters had nine hits.

Up next

The Marlins send RHP Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.63 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 2.31 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer