Kelly homers twice, Tucker hits go ahead shot as Cubs outslug Diamondbacks 13-11 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Carson Kelly homered twice, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 on Friday.

Ian Happ hit a grand slam. Seiya Suzuki went deep and the Cubs pulled out a wild win after Arizona scored 10 runs in the eighth.

Chicago was sailing along with a 7-1 lead thanks to Kelly’s two-run drive against Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes in the second and Happ’s grand slam off Ryne Nelson in a five-run seventh. But just when it looked as if the Cubs were on their way to a lopsided win, things took a wild turn.

Eugenio Suárez cut it to 7-5 in the eighth with a grand slam against Porter Hodge. Randal Grichuk gave Arizona an 8-7 lead when his chopper scooted under third baseman Gage Workman’s glove for a two-run double. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a three-run drive, making it 11-7, but the Cubs answered in a big way in the bottom half.

Bryce Jarvis hit Nico Hoerner leading off and walked Pete Crow-Armstrong before Kelly drove a three-run homer to center. After Happ singled with one out, Tucker and Suzuki hit back-to-back drives against Joe Mantiply to give the Cubs a 13-11 lead.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) recorded the final three outs, and the Cubs opened the weekend series on a winning note. Arizona had won five straight.

Chicago’s Colin Rea went a season-high 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits. The 34-year-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked none in his second start and fifth appearance. The Cubs moved him to the rotation following ace Justin Steele’s season-ending elbow injury.

Burnes allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Key moment

The drives by Kelly, Tucker and Suzuki were just enough to lift the Cubs.

Key stat

The two teams combined for seven homers.

Up next

RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 4.64 ERA) starts for Arizona, and RHP Ben Brown (2-1, 5.09) gets the ball for the Cubs. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer