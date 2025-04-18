Brewers call up IF Caleb Durbin after sending Oliver Dunn to the minors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers called up infielder Caleb Durbin on Friday, one day after sending Oliver Dunn to Triple-A Nashville.

Durbin, who has no major league experience, came to the Brewers along with left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes in the offseason trade that sent two-time NL reliever of the year Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

The 5-foot-7 infielder was batting .278 with a .316 on-base percentage, two homers, three RBIs and three steals in 13 games with Nashville. Durbin played third base in eight of his 13 appearances this year, though he has played second base more than any other position in the minors.

Durbin, 25, hit .287 with a .396 on-base percentage, 10 homers, 60 RBIs and 31 steals in 90 games in the Yankees’ farm system last year, primarily with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dunn, 27, had started 11 of the Brewers’ first 19 games at third base but was struggling to make an impact. He was hitting .167 with a .205 on-base percentage, no homers, six RBIs and one steal in 14 games.

Dunn batted .221 with a .282 on-base percentage, one homer, seven RBIs and three steals in 41 games for the Brewers last year.

The Brewers open a three-game home series with the Athletics on Friday.

___

