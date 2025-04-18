Dodgers bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob Anthony deGrom (0-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -143, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 12-7 overall and 9-1 in home games. The Rangers have hit 20 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 4-4 in road games and 14-6 overall. The Dodgers have a 4-2 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .306 batting average, and has a double, four home runs, six walks and six RBI. Josh Smith is 13-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .288 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has a double, a triple and six home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press