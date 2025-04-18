Astros host the Padres to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (15-4, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (8-10, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Kyle Hart (2-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Astros: Ryan Gusto (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Padres +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres on Friday to open a three-game series.

Houston has a 4-5 record in home games and an 8-10 record overall. The Astros have a 4-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 3-3 on the road and 15-4 overall. The Padres have gone 12-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Carlos Altuve has three home runs, four walks and seven RBI while hitting .311 for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 12-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .348 for the Padres. Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is 16-for-46 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press