Brewers take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (9-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Friday.

Milwaukee is 7-3 at home and 10-9 overall. The Brewers are sixth in the NL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Athletics are 9-10 overall and 7-3 in road games. The Athletics have an 8-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras is 13-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .712. Lawrence Butler is 15-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press