Yelich, Hoskins and Frelick homer as the Brewers defeat the Tigers 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick all hit home runs Wednesday and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1.

Milwaukee took two of three in the series.

The Brewers pushed across a run in the second off Keider Montero (0-1) when Garrett Mitchell tripled with one out and scored on Oliver Dunn’s sacrifice bunt. Dunn became the first Brewers player to use a “torpedo” bat during the plate appearance.

Yelich connected for a solo home run with one out in the third. Hoskins hit a two-run blast later in the inning to push Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0.

José Quintana (2-0), making his second start of the season after pitching seven shoutout innings in his Brewers debut on Friday, held the Tigers to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old left-hander, who signed as a free agent on March 5, surrendered a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson with one-out in the sixth. He struck out four and walked three.

Frelick’s lead-off homer against Montero in the Brewers half of the sixth, his first of the season, gave Milwaukee a 5-1 lead.

Montero, who made his season debut for the Tigers after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo, gave up five runs in five innings and departed after two batters in the sixth. He walked one and had eight strikeouts.

Four Brewers relievers combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings.

Key moment

Quintana walked three batters in the first inning but kept the Tigers off the board. After issuing a lead-off walk to Justyn-Henry Malloy, Quintana got Gleyber Torres to ground into a double play. Quintana walked the next two batters before Riley Greene grounded out to end the inning.

Key stat

Milwaukee catcher William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single.

Up next

RHP Reese Olson (1-1, 6.00 ERA) starts for the Tigers in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals in Detroit on Thursday.

RHP Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31) will take the mound on Friday when the Brewers start a three-game set at home against the Athletics.

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press