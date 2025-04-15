White Sox host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Athletics (6-10, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-11, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (2-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (1-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -163, White Sox +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox start a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Chicago is 4-11 overall and 4-5 at home. The White Sox have a 3-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics have a 6-10 record overall and a 4-3 record on the road. The Athletics have a 0-4 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenyn Sosa leads the White Sox with a .213 batting average, and has two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI. Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 10-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .190 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press