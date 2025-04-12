Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (8-5, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-7, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Ryan Gusto (1-0, 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -141, Angels +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0.

Houston has a 3-4 record at home and a 6-7 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .313.

Los Angeles has an 8-5 record overall and a 6-4 record on the road. The Angels are 4-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has three home runs for the Astros. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-42 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with six home runs while slugging .604. Kyren Paris is 12-for-28 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.44 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press