Garrett Crochet throws a career-high 8 innings as the Red Sox blank the Orioles 3-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Garrett Crochet pitched eight outstanding innings in his first start with his big new contract, and the Boston Red Sox blanked the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Trevor Story homered for the Red Sox, and Kristian Campbell — who also got a sizeable new deal from the Red Sox — had two hits. And Rafael Devers finally broke through with his first two hits of the season, including an RBI double in the fifth.

Crochet, who agreed to a $170 million, six-year contract earlier this week, followed that up with the longest outing of his career. He allowed four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his first save.

Story opened the scoring with a solo shot off Zach Eflin (1-1) in the second. Boston then added two runs in the fifth. Ceddanne Rafaela singled to drive in Campbell, then scored on Devers’ double. Devers was 0 for 21 with 15 strikeouts prior to that.

Eflin allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out five.

Campbell agreed to a $60 million, eight-year deal before the game, then doubled twice off Eflin.

Key moment

Story’s drive was his first home run (and first RBI) of the season. He had just five homers over his previous two injury-plagued seasons in Boston, so any sign of the power he showed earlier in his career is welcome for the Red Sox.

Key stat

Crochet threw 102 pitches, one shy of his career high.

Up next

Boston sends Tanner Houck (0-1) to the mound against Charlie Morton (0-1) for Thursday’s series finale. Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson (right intercostal strain) is eligible to come off the injured list for the Orioles.

___

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer