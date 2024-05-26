Mets host the Giants on home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (27-26, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (21-30, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -120, Mets +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Francisco Giants looking to break a four-game home skid.

New York is 21-30 overall and 10-16 in home games. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Francisco has a 12-16 record in road games and a 27-26 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 10-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada ranks second on the Giants with 19 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Matt Chapman is 14-for-37 with six doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .242 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 8-2, .297 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press