Dodgers play the Royals with 1-0 series lead

Kansas City Royals (40-31, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Seth Lugo (9-2, 2.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -200, Royals +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 43-28 overall and 23-14 at home. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in MLB play at .336.

Kansas City is 40-31 overall and 15-17 on the road. Royals hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 10-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 50 RBI for the Royals. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-26 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press