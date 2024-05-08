Dodgers play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (10-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Ryan Weathers (2-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (2-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -269, Marlins +219; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 25-13 record overall and a 14-8 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 14-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 5-13 in road games and 10-28 overall. The Marlins are 8-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 10 doubles and four home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has three doubles and four home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-37 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press