San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (23-24, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (26-15, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (1-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -120, Padres +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta is 26-15 overall and 15-6 in home games. The Braves are 19-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 13-8 record on the road and a 23-24 record overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.06.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits (seven doubles and 12 home runs). Matt Olson is 12-for-37 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .325 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (head), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

