Giants take on the Rockies looking to stop road losing streak

San Francisco Giants (15-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-26, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-5, 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Colorado Rockies looking to break a four-game road skid.

Colorado has a 5-10 record in home games and an 8-26 record overall. The Rockies have gone 3-8 in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 15-21 record overall and a 6-14 record in road games. The Giants have a 6-14 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has eight doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Rockies. Jacob Stallings is 8-for-22 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads San Francisco with five home runs while slugging .361. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (head), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press