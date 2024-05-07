Rangers take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Athletics

Texas Rangers (20-16, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (17-19, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jose Urena (0-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Athletics: Ross Stripling (1-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland has a 17-19 record overall and a 9-11 record in home games. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .375.

Texas has a 10-7 record on the road and a 20-16 record overall. The Rangers have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .318.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with eight home runs while slugging .585. Abraham Toro is 15-for-33 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith leads the Rangers with a .300 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 walks and 15 RBI. Nate Lowe is 13-for-38 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press