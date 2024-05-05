Means tosses seven shutout innings in season debut, Orioles beat Reds 2-1 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — John Means pitched seven shutout innings in his season debut and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.

Means (1-0) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on April 27, 2022. He returned to make four starts last September before landing back on the IL with a left forearm strain to begin this season. Means made six rehab starts for Triple-A Norfolk before being reinstated on May 1.

The Orioles have won five of their past six games.

Like Cole Irvin the night before, Means kept Reds batters off balance with no walks and eight strikeouts.

A pair of solo home runs off Reds starter Andrew Abbott (1-4) gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

Jorge Mateo’s second homer of the season came in the fourth. Adley Rutschman, who had three hits, clubbed his fifth home run in the next inning.

The homers accounted for two of the seven hits Abbott allowed in five innings. He struck out eight with no walks.

The Reds who hadn’t scored a run in Great American Ball Park in 26 innings, rallied in the ninth.

Pinch hitter Jake Fraley led off with a single against Craig Kimbrel to snap a career-long 0-for-22 streak. Jonathan India walked. After Kimbrel struck out Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer singled home a run to make the score 2-1.

Yennier Cano replaced Kimbrel and walked Tyler Stephenson to load the bases. But Cano struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario for his first save of the season.

UP NEXT

In Sunday’s series finale, Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (2-2, 4.19) will face Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-0, 1.88) who’s unbeaten since coming off the IL on April 13.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press