Athletics meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (13-17, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Athletics: Alex Wood (1-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland has a 13-17 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. The Athletics are seventh in MLB play with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 14-16 record overall and a 9-9 record in road games. The Pirates have a 12-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has a .232 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has seven doubles, a triple and a home run. Tyler Nevin is 11-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with four home runs while slugging .393. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 3-7, .218 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zachary Gelof: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press