Patrick Bailey hits walk-off home run, Giants beat Pirates 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Friday.

The game was scoreless until the ninth, when Michael Conforto walked and Matt Chapman singled to begin the inning off reliever David Bednar (1-2). Bailey then drilled a homer to right field.

Both starters, San Francisco’s Kyle Harrison, and Pittsburgh’s Quinn Priester, pitched six innings. Harrison struck out seven and gave up five hits.

Priester, making his second start of the season after being called up last week to fill the spot of the injured Marco Gonzales, allowed three hits and struck out six in the best start so far of his young career. He struggled in his season debut last Friday in an 8-1 loss at Boston.

Pittsburgh had the bases loaded in both the seventh and ninth innings, but could not score. Brian Reynolds hit into a double play against Giants closer Camilo Doval (2-0) with the bases full and one out in the ninth.

The Pirates, beginning a six-game Bay Area trip against both the Giants and Oakland Athletics, started the season 11-5 but have lost nine of their 11 games to dip below .500 for the first time.

Joey Bart returned to San Francisco for the first time since the Giants traded him to the Pirates earlier this month. The Giants’ former top prospect, who is off to a hot start with Pittsburgh, said he is enjoying his new club so far and was looking forward to catching up with his former teammates.

Bart entered the game in the ninth as a defensive replacement.

Trainer’s Room

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (hip/elbow/shoulder) who has yet to pitch this season after undergoing hip surgery last fall, has been held back from throwing with soreness in his right shoulder. … Second baseman Thairo Estrada (left hamstring) was not in the lineup, but took ground balls and could start on Saturday, according to manager Bob Melvin.

Up Next

RHP Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.61 ERA) was set to pitch for the Giants in the second game of the series against LHP Martín Pérez (1-1, 3.45 ERA) .

By ERIC HE

Associated Press