Dodgers bring road win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-11, first in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-13, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -126, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 13-13 overall and 6-3 in home games. The Blue Jays are 10-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 16-11 record overall and a 7-3 record in road games. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .350.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner has eight doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .324 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-30 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press