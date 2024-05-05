Eddie Rosario hits 2-run HR in 7th to help Nationals outlast Blue Jays 11-8 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eddie Rosario’s two-run homer in the seventh inning broke an 8-8 tie and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-8 on Sunday.

After Jesse Winker doubled against Genesis Cabrera (1-1) leading off, Erik Swanson came on and got two outs, but Rosario — who began the day hitting .096 — homered to right center to make it 10-8.

“I needed it, as you can see based on the start I’ve had,” Rosario said through an interpreter. “I’m one of those players that looks forward to those moments and I’ve had some big moments in my career with big home runs. But how we started, I needed it and it’s definitely a confidence boost knowing I can still be that player.”

The start of the game was delayed 85 minutes by rain in the forecast and it featured five lead changes.

Luis Garcia, Jr. had four hits including a home run and drove in four runs, and Winker added a three-run homer for Washington, which took two of three from Toronto and had its 12th comeback win of the season.

“It’s been cool, man. It’s really cool to see,” Winker said. “I’m going to use this word: It’s inspiring to watch. It gives you energy.”

Hunter Harvey (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 11th save. Washington relievers allowed two runs — one earned — over six innings.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. hit his fifth career grand slam for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and drove in three runs.

“I loved the way we swung the bats today,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “Really good day from Vlad. Guys getting two-out RBIs. I thought the approach was great against a really tough pitcher in Gore.”

Toronto starter Alek Manoah went four innings in his first Major League start since last August. He allowed seven runs — six earned — and six hits and four walks. He struck out six while throwing 92 pitches in his return after rehabbing his shoulder in the minors.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore allowed six runs — two earned — and six hits over three innings.

Guerrero’s grand slam gave the Blue Jays a 5-1 second-inning lead and the margin grew to 6-1 in the third, but Manoah couldn’t hold the advantage.

Garcia hit a solo home run in the third and then singled home two runs in the fourth. After Nick Senzel singled, Winker followed with a three-run shot to right center and Washington led 7-6.

“I feel like when I was attacking the zone I was pretty tough to hit,” Manoah said. “Started to kind of nibble, be too perfect, got behind in some counts and they made me pay with some big swings.”

The Blue Jays got two runs in the fifth to retake the lead, but Garcia’s RBI single scored Jacob Young to tie it 8-8 in the sixth.

Garcia has raised his batting average from .292 to .337 during a 14-game on-base streak.

“I think the one thing I’m learning the most during this streak is the fact to just stay focused and stay with the same level head,” Garcia said via an interpreter. “No matter what happens on the field, just keep staying focused out there.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Young, who left Friday’s game in the fifth inning with back spasms, was in the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Jose Berrios (4-2, 1.44) pitches the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (3-0, 2.27) works the first of a two-game series against the visiting Orioles on Tuesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press