San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies meet in game 4 of series

San Diego Padres (14-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -154, Rockies +130; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies leading the series 2-1.

Colorado has gone 4-8 in home games and 6-19 overall. The Rockies are 1-5 in games decided by one run.

San Diego has an 8-5 record on the road and a 14-13 record overall. The Padres rank 10th in MLB play with 26 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has six home runs, 14 walks and 15 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Padres: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: day-to-day (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press