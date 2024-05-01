Diamondbacks and Dodgers meet, winner claims 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-17, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 14-17 record overall and an 8-7 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 10-5 on the road and 19-13 overall. The Dodgers are 18-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 10 doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-34 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .292 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press