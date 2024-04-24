New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics Wednesday

Oakland Athletics (9-15, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (16-8, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joseph Boyle (1-3, 7.23 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.15 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -222, Athletics +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

New York is 16-8 overall and 7-4 at home. The Yankees are 10-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 5-6 on the road and 9-15 overall. The Athletics have gone 4-7 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has five doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo is 9-for-33 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with five home runs while slugging .406. Tyler Nevin is 11-for-30 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press