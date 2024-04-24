Rizzo’s 2-run homer in 4-run first leads Yankees over Athletics 4-3 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo snapped a lengthy power drought with a two-run homer that capped a four-run first inning, and the New York Yankees held on for a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

A day after getting shut out for the fourth time in their first 23 games, the Yankees fell behind when Seth Brown hit an RBI double in the first off Marcus Stroman (2-1).

Giancarlo Stanton had a go-ahead double against Paul Blackburn (2-1) in the bottom half and Rizzo hit second home run of the season and his first since April 7. He had just one extra base hit in 54 at-bats between homers.

Blackburn had not allowed a home run in four previous starts this season.

Stroman (2-1) struck out nine — his most since nine for the New York Mets against San Francisco on Aug. 17, 2021. Shea Langeliers homered in the second and Lawrence Butler in the fourth.

Ron Marinaccio, Caleb Ferguson, Dennis Santana and Clay Holmes combined for 3 2/3 hitless innings, with Holmes striking out two in a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Paul Blackburn (2-1) gave up five hits in six innings, retiring 17 of his last 18 batters, including the last 13.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, ejected by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into Monday’s 2-0 loss over a remark he and his players maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout, said he didn’t expect to be fined following multiple conversations with Major League Baseball senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill.

“I feel good about where the league is on it,” Boone said,

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Scott Alexander (left rib), RHP Luis Medina (right knee) and LHP Ken Waldichuk (elbow) all had successful bullpen sessions Tuesday. … INF J.D. Davis (right adductor) and OF Miguel Andujar (right knee surgery) both began running.

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu (right foot) was removed in the second inning of his first rehab game Tuesday for Double-A Somerset due to soreness in his right foot. … RHP Gerrit Cole (right elbow), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, said he felt good after throwing 50 times from 120 feet.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues Wednesday night, when Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (1-0, 3.15 ERA) opposes Athletics RHP Joe Boyle (1-3, 7.23 ERA).

