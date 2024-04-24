Trout bats leadoff for first time since 2020 as three-time AL MVP, Angels look to end slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout hit leadoff for the first time since 2020 as the slumping Halos took on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

“I’m just trying to shake things up and trying to see if I can get some different cohesiveness with my lineup,” manager Ron Washington said.

The Angels entered on a five-game losing streak.

Trout led the American League and was second in the majors with seven home runs but struggled at the plate over the previous seven games. He had gone 3 for 27 with eight strikeouts, including getting caught looking for the final out with the bases loaded in Monday night’s 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Trout had a .236 batting average, on pace to be his lowest average in March and April in his career. He hit over .300 through the end of April the past three seasons.

It was the 163rd time in Trout’s 14-year, big league career that he topped the lineup, the first since the second game of a doubleheader against Houston on Aug. 25, 2020.

He hit leadoff in 138 games during his first full season in the majors in 2012, when he was voted AL Rookie of the Year.

Trout had batted first in only five games since 2014.

“He’s done it before, so it’s not foreign to him. If we can put him in there and get a run in the first inning I’m all for that. I’m just looking to try different things and see what works,” Washington said.

The three-time AL MVP was a career .321 hitter when in the leadoff spot with 33 home runs and a .398 on-base percentage.

