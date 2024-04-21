Dodgers host New York Mets, look to break home slide

New York Mets (12-8, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-11, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Adrian Houser (0-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 3.72 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -239, Mets +195; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the New York Mets looking to end their three-game home skid.

Los Angeles has a 12-11 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Dodgers have hit 26 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 6-2 record on the road and a 12-8 record overall. The Mets have a 4-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has six home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .356 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads New York with six home runs while slugging .494. Starling Marte is 14-for-47 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press