Padres aim to break 3-game skid, play the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (12-9, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (11-12, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -129, Blue Jays +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Diego has a 5-8 record in home games and an 11-12 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .253, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has a 6-6 record on the road and a 12-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .373.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill leads the Padres with a .311 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and eight RBI. Manny Machado is 13-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho is second on the Blue Jays with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Justin Turner is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (neck), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press