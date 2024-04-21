Dave McCarty, 11-year MLB veteran and member of the 2004 Red Sox championship team, dies at 54

BOSTON (AP) — Dave McCarty, a member of the Boston Red Sox championship team in 2004 who played with seven MLB teams in an 11-year career, has died. He was 54.

The Red Sox announced McCarty’s death in a statement, saying the former first baseman and outfielder died Friday after suffering a cardiac event in Oakland, California.

McCarty was in Boston earlier this month and was at Fenway Park as part of the club’s 20-year celebration of the ’04 championship team that claimed the World Series for the first time since 1918.

McCarty played his last three seasons in the majors with the Red Sox from 2003-05. In 118 games with Boston, he hit .286, with five home runs. He appeared in 89 games in Boston’s title-winning season, with 25 starts at first base and six in the outfield, in addition to three pitching appearances.

A native of Houston, Texas, he was selected by Minnesota in the first round, third overall, of the 1991 draft out of Stanford. After three seasons with the Twins (1993-95), he went on to play for the San Francisco Giants (1995-96), Seattle Mariners (1998), Kansas City Royals (2000-02), Tampa Bay Rays (2002) and Oakland A’s (2003) before closing his career in Boston.

McCarty batted .242 with 362 hits, 36 home runs and 175 RBIs in 630 big league games.

After ending his playing career, McCarty was an analyst for the New England Sports Network from the summer of 2005 through the 2008 MLB season.

