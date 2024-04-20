Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio hit back-to-back homers as Brewers beat Cardinals 12-5 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jackson Chourio followed Brice Turang for back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, becoming the fourth-youngest player since 1900 with four homers in his first 17 games, and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the St. Louis Cardinals 12-5 Saturday.

Rhys Hoskins homered had three RBIs for the Brewers, whose 18 hits were their most in three years. Every Brewers starter had a hit and eight had multiple hits. The bottom three batters in the order were 6 for 12 with four RBIs.

Milwaukee is a major league-best 9-2 on the road and has won seven of its last eight games against St. Louis. The Brewers had their most hits since 22 in a 17-4 win at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 12, 2021.

Chourio, at 20 years, 20 days, trails only Lou Klimchock in 1958-59 (19 years, 345 days), Tony Conigliaro in 1964 (19 years, 120 days) and Andruw Jones in 1996 (19 years, 138 days) to four homers.

Bryse Wilson (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief of DL Hall, who allowed four runs, five hits and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe and Thyago Vieira finished a six-hitter.

Miles Mikolas (1-3) gave up five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who have lost three straight games for the first time this season.

Turang tied the score 4-4 with a two-run homer off a slider in the fourth. Four pitches later, Chourio connected on a fastball for a 5-4 lead.

Hoskins homered in the first, stopping an 0-for-11 slide, and added an RBI single in a four-run sixth that built a 9-4 advantage.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dylan Carlson (left shoulder sprain) says he hopes to take batting practice on the field Tuesday. Carlson injured himself colliding with Jordan Walker in the outfield in a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on March 25.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Colin Rea (2-0, 2.70 ERA) on Sunday. Milwaukee is seeking its first series sweep of the Cardinals since taking three straight from Sept. 24-26, 2018, in St. Louis.

