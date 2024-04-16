Cardinals play the Athletics leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (8-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-10, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -149, Athletics +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 7-10 record overall and a 3-8 record in home games. The Athletics have a 5-3 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 5-6 record in road games and an 8-9 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has four home runs while hitting .188 for the Athletics. Zachary Gelof is 10-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press