Padres bring 1-0 series lead over Brewers into game 2

San Diego Padres (10-9, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-5, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-1, 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -127, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record in home games and a 10-5 record overall. The Brewers have an 8-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 10-9 overall and 5-3 on the road. The Padres are 8-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has a double, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Brewers. William Contreras is 18-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has two doubles and five home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 15-for-34 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press