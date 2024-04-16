Bassitt gets 2nd straight victory as Blue Jays win 3-1, hand Yankees first back-to-back losses

TORONTO (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched into the seventh inning to win his second straight start, Alejandro Kirk reached base three times and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-1 on Monday night, handing New York consecutive losses for the first time this season.

“We are not happy about it, but it happened,” said infielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who drove in New York’s only run. “We are just getting ready for tomorrow’s game.”

New York (12-5) lost 8-7 at Cleveland on Sunday when the Guardians scored three runs in the 10th.

The Yankees lost a series opener for the second time in six tries, with both defeats coming against the Blue Jays. Toronto won 3-0 in New York’s home opener on April 5.

Bassitt (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings to help Toronto extend its winning streak to a season-high three games.

“It’s a very tough lineup but we had a game plan and stuck to it,” he said.

The right-hander walked two and struck out five, ending his outing by fanning Gleyber Torres. Bassitt is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

“He’s the epitome of the kitchen sink — he’ll throw everything,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

Tim Mayza got two outs and former Yankees reliever Chad Green worked a 1-2-3 eighth. Yimi Garcia retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on flyballs in the ninth for his second save.

“You’re earning every part of a close there,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Kirk walked and scored in the second and hit an RBI double in the third. His leadoff single in the sixth extended his streak of reaching base safely to seven consecutive plate appearances. Kirk went 2 for 2 with two walks Sunday against Colorado.

Kirk’s streak ended in the eighth with a fly to center against Dennis Santana.

Cabrera opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second, but the Blue Jays used a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to reply with two runs in the bottom half against right-hander Luis Gil.

Kirk’s two-out RBI double in the third extended Toronto’s lead.

Gil (0-1) allowed three runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out six and matched a career high with seven walks.

“Definitely not my night,” Gil said through a translator.

Boone praised Gil for limiting the damage and giving the Yankees valuable innings.

“On a night where we were really short he battled through it, actually finished pretty strong,” Boone said.

Toronto was also the opponent when Gil last walked seven, doing so in 3 1/3 innings on Sept. 9, 2021.

Judge started at designated hitter for the Yankees with Soto in right field and Trent Grisham in center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said RHP Gerrit Cole (elbow inflammation) had the day off after throwing on flat ground from 60 feet Sunday. Cole is scheduled to throw again Tuesday. “He’s upped the volume a little bit already but I think he gets out to 75 (feet) and beyond moving forward,” Boone said.

Blue Jays: Toronto activated C Danny Jansen (broken right wrist) off the 10-day injured list and optioned C Brian Serven to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (1-0, 1.72 ERA) starts Tuesday night against Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 2.30).

This story has been corrected to show that Kirk doubled in the third inning.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press