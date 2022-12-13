Clear
12/13/22

By H. Randolph Holder

In talking with friends in Poland last month, a nation which could end up on Putin’s list to try and annex next, it’s important to remember our history with Russia during and after both World Wars. Then, as now, Russia claimed to be “liberators” of Poland just as they claim to be with Ukraine. Nonsense. After World War II, they tried to obliterate the Polish language and culture. They will do the same with Ukraine and other former USSR satellites they may conquer if we don’t stop them now. America, the EU and NATO need to remember their history and stand firm in their support of Ukraine and not talk of peace unless it includes a return of all occupied lands and reparations to the government and people of Ukraine.

