England clinches 2-0 win in T20 series against Ireland View Photo

DUBLIN (AP) — England clinched a 2-0 victory in its Twenty20 series with Ireland after winning the third match by six wickets on Sunday.

Chasing 155 to win, England got there with 17 balls to spare thanks to 55 runs off 35 balls by Jordan Cox and an unbeaten 37 off 26 balls by Tom Banton at Malahide. The visitors finished on 155-4.

Gareth Delany’s 48 off 29 helped Ireland to a competitive total of 154-8.

The second T20 was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled after persistent rain on the Irish coast.

Opener Phil Salt smashed 89 runs as England won by four wickets with 14 balls remaining in the first match on Wednesday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket