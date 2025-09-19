Arshdeep gets 100th T20 wicket as India beats Asia Cup newcomer Oman View Photo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Arshdeep Singh became the first India bowler to take 100 Twenty20 wickets as Asia Cup newcomer Oman was beaten by 21 runs on Friday.

Fast bowler Arshdeep’s only wicket was picked up in the last over to restrict Oman, playing India for the first time in any format of cricket, at 167-4.

India made 188-8 after experimenting with its batting order ahead of its first Super 4 game against Pakistan on Sunday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav demoted himself to No. 11.

Sanju Samson led with 56 runs off 45 balls and Abhishek Sharma was typically flamboyant with 38 off 15.

India and Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the group stage with three wins each. Pakistan and Bangladesh were the others to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

In the absence of rested fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and new world No. 1-ranked T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy, the India bowlers struggled to dismiss Oman.

Suryakumar tried eight bowlers but only Hardik Pandya (1-26) and Arshdeep bowled out their full quota of four overs.

Amir Kaleem top-scored for Oman with 64 with support from Hammad Mirza (51) and captain Jitender Singh (32).

Abhishek, dropped on 21, gave India brisk start with two sixes and five boundaries.

Samson was slow to begin with and brought up his half-century in the death overs before holing out at deep midwicket. India scored only 21 off the final three overs that featured just one boundary.

Fast bowler Faisal Shah (2-23) led Oman. Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem also picked up two wickets each.

