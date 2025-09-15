Sri Lanka survives scare against Hong Kong and UAE gets first points in Asia Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka survived a middle-order collapse against a spirited Hong Kong to notch its second successive victory in Asia Cup cricket on Monday.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates beat tournament first-timer Oman by 42 runs.

Sri Lanka’s nervy four-wicket win was built on a chase featuring opening batter Pathum Nissanka’s second straight half-century and Wanindu Hasaranga’s late 20-run cameo.

Sri Lanka made 153-6 with seven balls to spare following Hong Kong’s 149-4.

Nissanka’s 68 followed 50 against Bangladesh but his run out in the 16th over saw Sri Lanka lose four wickets in the space of eight runs.

Sri Lanka slumped to 127-6 but Hasaranga deprived Hong Kong of an upset victory with his nine-ball 20 including two fours and a straight six.

Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza took 2-37.

Hong Kong was led by Nizakat Khan’s unbeaten 52 off 38 balls and opener Anshy Rath’s 48 off 46 balls.

Rath and Nizakat added 61 runs for the third wicket but Sri Lanka spinners Maheesh Theekhshana (0-22) and Hasaranga (1-27) didn’t allow them to accelerate in the middle overs.

Dushmantha Chameera (2-29) dismissed Rath in his return spell when he holed out at deep midwicket while trying to accelerate.

UAE gets first points

Half-centuries from the opening batters, captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu, earned UAE its first points and ended Oman’s hopes of qualifying for the Super 4.

Sharafu read the slow surface well by charging down the wicket in the powerplay and made 51 while Waseem got two lives before scoring 69 that carried UAE to 172-5.

Oman was bowled out for 130 with eight ball remaining.

Captain Jatinder Singh on 20 dragged UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique (4-23) onto his stumps as Oman lost three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries.

Siddique grabbed two wickets in the powerplay and spinner Haider Ali (2-22) bagged both of his inside the first six overs as Hong Kong slipped to 50-5.

UAE skipper Waseem became the fourth fastest batter to complete 3000 T20 runs, behind Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, Virat Kohli of India and Babar Azam, also from Pakistan.

Waseem was dropped on 27 and 34 and finally run out in the final over.

But Muhammad Zohaib (21) and Harshit Kaushik (19) made brisk runs in the death overs to give UAE a defendable total.

