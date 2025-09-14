Clear
England and South Africa tie T20 series after washout in Nottingham

By AP News

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England’s Twenty20 decider against South Africa was a washout on Sunday at Trent Bridge and the three-match series ended 1-1.

Phil Salt’s unbeaten 141 — the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman — helped the hosts to a record-breaking 146-run win at Old Trafford on Friday after South Africa won a rain-affected series opener at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Light rain on Sunday began shortly before the 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) local time toss at Nottingham.

While captains Harry Brook and Aiden Markram emerged in their kits at 2:10 p.m., a toss was aborted as the shower grew heavier. With no let-up, the umpires officially abandoned the match at 4:20 p.m.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

