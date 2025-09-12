Pakistan begins Asia Cup with 93-run win over Oman View Photo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs to begin its Asia Cup campaign thanks to Mohammad Haris’ 66 off 43 balls at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan scored 160-7 after opting to bat and Oman was bundled out for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Haris struck seven fours and three sixes on his way to 50 off 32 balls.

Pakistan takes on India in the Twenty20 tournament’s most high profile clash on Sunday at the same venue.

Haris crossed the 20-run mark in T20s for the first time in 12 innings. His best in 11 innings prior was 15 against Afghanistan in the preceding tri-series. He was 107 not out in June against Bangladesh at Lahore.

Opener Shahibzada Farhan (29) and Haris put on 85 off 64 balls to drive the innings.

Saim Ayub was out for a golden duck, as was skipper Salman Agha, both falling to left-arm spinner Aamir Kaleem.

Kaleem also bowled Haris in the 13th over and finished with 3-31 in four overs — his career best against a full ICC member.

Fakhar Zaman hit 23 not out off 16 balls and Mohammad Nawaz scored 19 off 10 balls to help Pakistan pass 150. It lost its last five wickets for 56 runs in seven overs.

In a chase that never got going, Hammad Mirza top-scored for Oman with 27 off 23 balls.

Oman collapsed from 41-2 to 51-9, losing seven wickets for 10 runs across 34 deliveries. The innings ended in the 17th over, with the last pair adding 16 runs.

Spinners Saim Ayub and Suyiyan Muqeem, and medium pacer Faheem Ashraf shared six wickets across seven overs in the rout.

