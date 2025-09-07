New Zealand and France warm up for Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with romps

The only team with a winning record against defending champion New Zealand lost it after Ireland was blown away 40-0 in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Brighton on Sunday.

Ireland had won two of their three contests, most recently last September. But a much-changed New Zealand — only nine survivors from the 29-27 loss last year — was too strong, too quick and too slick after stuttering wins over Spain and Japan.

By sweeping Pool C, New Zealand will play first-timer South Africa in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Pool D winner France made its own statement win in tearing apart South Africa 57-10 in Northampton, and will face Ireland in the quarters.

The other quarters were set up on Saturday: England-Scotland and Canada-Australia.

New Zealand 40 Ireland 0

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee finished three of New Zealand’s six tries for her second successive World Cup hat trick. Renee Holmes made five conversions from the sideline and had a late end-to-end try ruled out by a slight knock-on.

Ireland was up for the pool decider, starting a staredown after the Black Ferns’ haka. That ramped up the tension in the 31,000-strong crowd.

The Irish also started well but couldn’t get across the line, a running theme. New Zealand was ruthless at the other end, focusing effective pressure on Irish playmaker Dannah O’Brien. The forwards outmuscled the Irish and the backs blitzed them behind the gain line.

The 18-year-old Sorensen-McGee gave the last pass for Stacey Waaka to score the opening try, then prop Chryss Viliko powered over from lineout ball. Sorensen-McGee’s first try, set up by Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Waaka, put them 19-0 up at halftime.

Ireland had try chances in the second half but the ball bounced out before Amee-Leigh Costigan could touch it and hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald was held up over the line.

Meanwhile, Sorensen-McGee was set up for two more tries by her swift-passing backs, and New Zealand capped a statement win after the fulltime hooter by running out from their 22. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Sorensen-McGee and Jorja Miller combined to send in Maia Joseph, and Holmes’ touchline conversion gave them their biggest win against Ireland.

“I’m glad we got to display that today. It was about giving Ireland the respect they deserve,” New Zealand flanker Kennedy Tukuafu said. “They’re a classy team.”

Ireland fullback Stacey Flood was carried off with a cut foot and co-captain Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins were also injured, but coach Scott Bemand believed they will be available next weekend.

France 57 South Africa 10

Scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon Sansus earned a second straight player of the match award for orchestrating France’s highest score over the Springbok Women in front of a sellout crowd of 15,000 at Franklin’s Gardens.

On the back of great set-pieces, Bourdon Sansus’ quick thinking transfixed the South Africans, bringing them to earth after beating Italy last weekend to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.

Bourdon Sansus’ quick tapped penalties gave South Africa no chance to organize defense. She also scored a cheeky try, stripping a Springbok behind a ruck and scooting home untouched. But it was ruled out long after the conversion for a slight knock-on.

South Africa wasn’t helped by midfielder Chumisa Qawe’s head-on-head tackle of France’s Marine Menager. Qawe’s yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red. By the time it was 15 versus 15, France blew out the score from 12-3 to 31-3.

Fullback Emilie Boulard and winger Joanna Grisez scored braces, Boulard’s quick throw-in gave hooker Agathe Gerin a try, and No. 8 Charlotte Escudero charged over from a five-meter scrum. Replacements Annaelle Deshaye and Alexandra Chambon also touched down.

“We really wanted to show how big we are on defense and let go in attack, have fun and play the rugby we like to play,” France co-captain Manaé Feleu said. “The girls had a lot of fun.”

South Africa was consoled after the fulltime hooter by a 50-meter solo try by Nadine Roos, scoring in a third straight World Cup match.

Japan 29 Spain 21

Japan earned a first pool match win in 31 years after seeing off Spain in York.

Spain finished its seventh World Cup without a win for the first time.

The Sakura Fifteen responded to a 14-5 halftime deficit by scoring four consecutive tries.

Japan, already dominating territory and possession, simply became more patient in the second half and frustrated Las Leonas into conceding 16 penalties. Spain went on a yellow-card warning twice from Sara Cox, who became the first female referee to control 50 tests.

Japan captain and flanker Iroha Nagata, who went to the 2017 World Cup as a center, busted three tackles to open the second-half scoring. Prop Wako Kitano, Japan’s strongest player, barged over next, followed by wing Komachi Imakugi.

Spain scrumhalf Anne Fernandez de Corres received a yellow card for head contact on Japan midfielder Haruka Hirotsu, who went off for a head injury check. Her brief replacement, No. 8 Jennifer Nduka, finished a 20-phase attack for Japan’s fifth try.

Japan has won World Cup games since 1994 but they were for minor playoff positions.

Spain went to Japan in July for the first time and lost both tests 32-19 and 30-19 but used the lessons to lead 14-5.

After an opening try by Japan fullback Sora Nishimura, the eventual player of the match, Spain powered over forwards Cristina Blanco and 38-year-old lock Monica Castelo, who retired after Las Leones missed the 2022 World Cup. Castelo is retiring for good this time with captain Laura Delgado and lock Anna Puig.

Italy 64 Brazil 3

Italy surpassed its previous highest World Cup score, 51-7 against Russia in 1998, with a 12-try romp in Northampton.

The score would have been much higher but only two tries were converted.

Both teams lost to France and South Africa. Italy upheld its record of at least one win in every World Cup appearance.

World Cup newcomer Brazil struggled to handle Italy’s power and speed. But a great start netted a penalty and winger Giovanna Barth had a try ruled out by a knock-on. The other winger Bianca Silva, who scored their first World Cup try against France, was denied only by a last-ditch tackle by Italy fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.

Ostuni Minuzzi and winger Francesca Granzotto got hat tricks, and replacement back Gaia Buso bagged a late pair while Brazil was down to 14 women.

Lock Sofia Stefan, who celebrated her 100th Italy test last weekend, got the last try.

By FOSTER NIUMATA

Associated Press