England wins toss, bowling first and drops Baker for 2nd ODI against South Africa View Photo

LONDON (AP) — England won a delayed toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa at Lord’s in the second one-day international in the three-match series on Thursday.

South Africa won the first ODI by seven wickets on Tuesday after dismissing England for 131, and is looking to clinch the series.

England dropped fast bowler Sonny Baker, who had figures of 0-76 from seven overs and was out first ball with the bat on his international debut in the first ODI at Headingley. He was replaced by Saqib Mahmood.

The Proteas were returning to the home of cricket 2 1/2 months after beating Australia there to win the World Test Championship and made two changes. Matt Breetzke came into the middle order after Tony de Zorzi was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Wiaan Mulder missed out because of illness and was replaced by Senuran Muthusamy. Star pacer Kagiso Rabada was still missing because of an ankle injury.

Play was due to start at 1:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT), 15 minutes later than scheduled, because of morning rain.

___

Lineups:

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Temba Bavuma, Matt Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket