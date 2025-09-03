Czechs agree to buy 44 Leopard tanks from Germany in a $1.6 billion deal

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government approved on Wednesday a plan by the defense ministry to acquire 44 Leopard 2A8 battle tanks from Germany in a a deal that’s part of a major modernization of the country’s military amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Defense Minister Jana Černochová said the Czechs will pay more than 34 billion koruna, or crowns ($1.6 billion) for the tanks that will be delivered between 2028–31.

The Czechs have an option to buy more tanks at a later date.

Last year, the Czech government agreed to procure up to 77 Leopard tanks in a cooperation deal with several other countries led by Germany.

The Leopard 2A8 is the latest, most modern version of the tank.

Previously, the Czech government had approved a plan to acquire 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets and 246 CV90 armored combat vehicles from Sweden, among other major military contracts.