Osorio scores a goal for Toronto in 1-1 tie with Montreal

Osorio scores a goal for Toronto in 1-1 tie with Montreal View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored a goal Toronto FC in the 89th minute of a 1-1 tie with CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Montreal (5-13-9), which in unbeaten in five consecutive games, was eliminated from playoff contention.

Toronto (5-13-10) is unbeaten in a season-high four straight.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Thomas Gillier but Osorio slammed home the rebound to cap the scoring.

Vilsaint had a shot hit the left post in stoppage time and moments later Montreal’s Iván Jaime — who made his MLS debut — hit the crossbar.

Dante Sealy headed home a free kick played by Bryce Duke from just outside the penalty box to open the scoring in the 84th.

Sean Johnson stopped a shot for Toronto.

Gillier, a 21-year-old acquired July 8 on loan from Italian Serie A club Bologna FC, made his fourth consecutive start for Montreal and finished with four saves.

Montreal midfielder Matty Longstaff and Vilsaint played their former teams at BMO Field for the first time since the trade between the clubs on Aug. 13.

Toronto beat Montreal 6-1 on May 17 and beat its rival 5-1

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer