Shubman Gill hits century but Ben Stokes fires England’s attack with early wicket against India

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — India captain Shubman Gill hit his fourth century of the series against England on Sunday to give the visitors hope of salvaging a draw on the final day of the fourth test at Old Trafford.

The series-leading run-maker’s 103 was finally brought to an end when he was caught by Jamie Smith off Joffra Archer, ending his near seven-hour stand over two days. Gill is now on 722 for the series and his partnership with KL Rahul (90) made a contest of the test, which had looked to be slipping away from India.

But his removal shortly before lunch felt like a pivotal moment for England with India on 223-4 and trailing by 88 runs.

Stokes delivers

With India resuming on 174-2 and trailing by 137 after frustrating the hosts on day 4, England was crying out for Ben Stokes.

And the self-titled bionic man didn’t take long to deliver.

After fitness concerns ruled him out of bowling on day 4, England’s captain was back with the ball on Sunday and quickly claimed his 17th wicket of the series when Rahul went leg before wicket.

But the hosts still have their work cut to secure a series clinching win in Manchester after the heroics of Gill and Rahul.

If England is to avoid the match ending in a draw, Stokes is likely to be crucial.

He was badly missed from England’s attack on Saturday as Gill and Rahul batted with defiance and India recovered from 0-2 at the start of its second innings.

Stokes, who had retired hurt with cramp on day 3 and then returned to reach 141, had decided not to bowl at all on Saturday. In his absence, England looked short of ideas as India held firm through the last two sessions.

Hardly surprising given the 34-year-old Stokes is the lead wicket-taker in the series and took five in India’s first innings.

His brilliant performance came after he underwent surgery in January following a second hamstring injury in five months and dubbed himself the bionic man.

He frequently held the back of his leg after each ball on Saturday but his involvement gave England a much-needed lift with Rahul going 10 runs short of his century with India on 188-3.

With the partnership broken before lunch, Gill followed to give England hope of closing out the series, which it leads 2-1.

