Rishabh Pant makes surprise return in fourth test between England and India

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — India cricket star Rishabh Pant made an unexpected return in the fourth test against England on Thursday after fears he would be ruled out of the match with a foot injury.

Pant retired hurt on day one when an attempted reverse sweep off Chris Woakes saw the ball deflect onto his right foot. He had to leave the field on a cart, with his foot swollen.

But he was back at the crease after India lost two wickets in the opening session of the second day, even if he was walking uncomfortably as he came out to replace Shardul Thakur (41).

Pant resumed on 37 and was immediately put under pressure by England captain Ben Stokes. He added two runs before rain stopped play around 10 minutes before lunch with India on 321-6.

With India resuming on 264-4, England made a quick start with Ravindra Jadeja (20) caught by Harry Brook at slip off Jofra Archer to make it 266-5.

It was 314-6 when Thakur was caught by Ben Duckett off Stokes.

Pant’s injury had been one of the main talking points on the opening day, with reports he had sustained a fracture. India said he would be replaced by Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper for the rest of the match, but would be available to bat despite his injury.

And Pant emerged to cheers from all around Old Trafford as he walked slowly out onto the field.

England leads the five-match series 2-1.

