Joe Root becomes the 3rd highest scorer in test cricket as England takes control against India

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joe Root became the third highest run scorer in test cricket on Friday as he helped England reach 332-2, only 26 runs behind India.

Root was 63 not out at lunch on day 3 of the fourth test at Old Trafford, with Ollie Pope 70 not out.

The 34-year-old Root overtook India’s Rahul Dravid and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis in overall runs scored. Root’s current total is 13,322, needing 57 more runs to overtake Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,378) but still far behind first-placed Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

Of more importance for England was a commanding opening session in Manchester with the host heading for a substantial first-innings lead and hoping to clinch the five-match series, which it currently leads 2-1.

Resuming on 225-2 and replying to India’s first innings of 358, Root and Pope were both on half centuries as the visitors struggled to have any impact with the ball.

But Root’s day could have ended early when he survived nearly being run out on 22 following a miscommunication with Pope that left him way out of position when Ravindra Jadeja tried to capitalize. Before that Root narrowly avoided being out leg before wicket.

England scored 107 off 28 overs in the morning session.

England carried on its impressive batting from day 2 when it took control of the match with a blistering opening partnership of 166 by Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

