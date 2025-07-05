Clear
Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 5,000 meters

By AP News
Italy Athletics Diamond League

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kenyan Beatrice Chebet set a world record in the 5,000 meters, winning the event in 13 minutes, 58.06 seconds Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet became the first women to run under 14 minutes in the event, surpassing the previous record of 14:00.21 set by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay. Tsegay set the record at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic.

Chebet, 25 was the gold medalist in the 5,000 and 10,000 at the Paris Olympics, becoming just the third woman to win both.

Chebet had the previous world best this year in the event, running 14:06.39 last month in Rome.

The Prefontaine Classic in the lone U.S. stop on the Diamond League track and field series.

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

